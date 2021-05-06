Empire Life Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,592 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,788,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.75. 97,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,522,142. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $77.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of -147.52 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

