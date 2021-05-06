Empire Life Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,869 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises 2.0% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $29,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Altria Group by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 32,435 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 126,029 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.94. 212,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,915,172. The company has a market cap of $90.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $52.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average of $43.80.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.