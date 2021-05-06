Empire Life Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Empire Life Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,823 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Cogent Communications worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 108,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 31,875 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 269,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $253,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $116,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 42,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,694 shares of company stock worth $671,335 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.68. 3,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,819. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average of $61.62. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $90.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 397.37%.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.38.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.