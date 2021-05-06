Empire Life Investments Inc. Makes New $13.15 Million Investment in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 368,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 23,082 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $73,209.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $58,690.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,402.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,366 shares of company stock worth $1,509,160 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

GNTX stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $35.52. The company had a trading volume of 14,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,520. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

