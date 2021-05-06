Empire Life Investments Inc. Purchases 568 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.35.

NYSE BURL traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $325.74. 5,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,814. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.03 and a 52-week high of $331.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

