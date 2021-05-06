Empire Life Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS:USMV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,700 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.67. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.