Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 186,449 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Empire Life Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,118,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 186,449 shares during the period. STORE Capital makes up 2.6% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned about 0.41% of STORE Capital worth $37,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in STORE Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in STORE Capital by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,961,000 after buying an additional 1,164,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in STORE Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,087,000 after buying an additional 81,489 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,074,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,488,000 after purchasing an additional 174,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,886,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,079,000 after purchasing an additional 84,232 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STOR traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.09. The stock had a trading volume of 32,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,907. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.30.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

