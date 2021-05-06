Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESRT traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,792. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,160.84, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

