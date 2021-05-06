Endeavour Mining (EDV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.47 per share for the quarter.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$721.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$715.49 million.

TSE:EDV opened at C$25.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$23.12 and a one year high of C$39.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.56. The company has a market cap of C$6.55 billion and a PE ratio of 40.09.

In other news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total value of C$1,222,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,825,631.30.

Several research analysts have commented on EDV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.70.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

