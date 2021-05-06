Endeavour Mining (EDV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.47 per share for the quarter.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$721.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$715.49 million.

TSE:EDV opened at C$25.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$23.12 and a one year high of C$39.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.56. The company has a market cap of C$6.55 billion and a PE ratio of 40.09.

In other news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total value of C$1,222,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,825,631.30.

Several research analysts have commented on EDV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.70.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Earnings History for Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit