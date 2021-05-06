Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 7,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Shares of ENIA stock opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. Enel Américas has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.10.
Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Enel Américas had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 11.67%.
Enel Américas Company Profile
Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.
