EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%.
NYSE ENLC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,192. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 271.43%.
EnLink Midstream Company Profile
EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.
