Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,302,709.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,577,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $126.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.55.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

