Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 159,069 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.17% of Enphase Energy worth $38,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 50,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 953.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 16.8% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,302,709.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $126.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 99.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.86.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.