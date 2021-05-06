Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at Northland Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $126.88 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 99.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,877,487.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total value of $284,324.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,577,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.