EnPro Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

EnPro Industries has raised its dividend by 18.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE NPO traded up $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $89.76. The stock had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,030. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $37.53 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average of $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director John Humphrey bought 2,500 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NPO. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

