EnPro Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.
EnPro Industries has raised its dividend by 18.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE NPO traded up $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $89.76. The stock had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,030. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $37.53 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average of $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36.
In other EnPro Industries news, Director John Humphrey bought 2,500 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NPO. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.
About EnPro Industries
EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.
