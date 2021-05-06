EOS Trading 91.5% Higher Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.69 or 0.00020937 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $11.14 billion and $22.15 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 91.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000894 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,029,328,432 coins and its circulating supply is 953,161,354 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

