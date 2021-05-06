EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.88-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $853-861 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $792.17 million.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.540-7.760 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $458.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,416. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $203.32 and a 12 month high of $462.83. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.89.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. VTB Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $442.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $416.36.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

