Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$155.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$149.00 to C$155.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EQB. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$165.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equitable Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$156.67.

TSE EQB traded up C$1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$144.73. The company had a trading volume of 17,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,416. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$127.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$111.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of C$51.48 and a 52 week high of C$148.00.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The business had revenue of C$151.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Group will post 16.5400007 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equitable Group news, Director Eric Marshall Beutel sold 1,100 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.00, for a total transaction of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$479,400. Also, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total transaction of C$42,601.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$146,224. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,206 shares of company stock worth $878,051.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

