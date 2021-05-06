Equities Analysts Set Expectations for NOV Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of NOV in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NOV’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NOV. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.22. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion.

In other NOV news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NOV by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in NOV by 39.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 652,814 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 183,086 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NOV by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the 4th quarter valued at $1,931,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of NOV by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

