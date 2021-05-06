Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) Director Buys $34,050.24 in Stock

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) Director Fraser Atkinson acquired 18,016 shares of Equus Total Return stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,475.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fraser Atkinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Fraser Atkinson bought 700 shares of Equus Total Return stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,323.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Fraser Atkinson bought 1,352 shares of Equus Total Return stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,568.80.

NYSE:EQS opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. Equus Total Return, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.32.

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

