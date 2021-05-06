Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will announce $36.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.00 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $212.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 82.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $106.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $141.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $226.85 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $479.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ESPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

ESPR stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.80. 1,494,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,312. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $53.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.48.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.