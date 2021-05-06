Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.42 EPS

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.75. 20,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,094. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $53.73. The company has a market cap of $584.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.