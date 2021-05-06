Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Essential Utilities updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.640-1.690 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.64-1.69 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,339. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $48.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

