Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott Sells 459 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ETSY opened at $184.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.54, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.92.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Etsy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.