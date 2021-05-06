Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott Sells 459 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
ETSY opened at $184.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.54, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.92.
Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.
About Etsy
Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.
