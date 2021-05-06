Evedo (EVED) 24 Hour Volume Tops $14.51 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 6th. Evedo has a market capitalization of $6.97 million and approximately $14.51 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Evedo has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000848 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00086703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00019204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00064979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.42 or 0.00822170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00103148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,236.80 or 0.09191641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,423,277 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

