Everex (EVX) Market Cap Reaches $26.70 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Everex coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002102 BTC on exchanges. Everex has a market cap of $26.70 million and $1.20 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00083309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00064821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.91 or 0.00807781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00102904 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,033.47 or 0.08997268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC.

EVX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

