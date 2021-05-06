Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%.

NYSE EVRI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,417,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,321. Everi has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 3.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,703.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $265,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 104,418 shares of company stock worth $1,676,318 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

