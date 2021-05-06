Everi (NYSE:EVRI) PT Raised to $23.00 at Raymond James

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Everi alerts:

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. Everi has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Everi will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,830.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,318 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 40.6% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in Everi by 18.3% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 714,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 110,310 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Everi by 18.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,794,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 274,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 6.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,759,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,834,000 after purchasing an additional 99,995 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.