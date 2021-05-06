EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $483 million-$491 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $486.27 million.

Shares of EVO Payments stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,879. EVO Payments has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.00 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded EVO Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,174 shares of company stock worth $3,108,263. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

