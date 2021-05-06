Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.94.

Exact Sciences stock traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.86. 66,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,831. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.96 and a 200 day moving average of $131.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.49 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $1,423,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,668 shares of company stock worth $10,636,957. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,176,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 278.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,851,000 after buying an additional 3,197,782 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 737.4% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 30,057 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

