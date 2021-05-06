Excellon Resources (EXN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$11.77 million for the quarter.

Shares of EXN stock opened at C$3.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63. Excellon Resources has a one year low of C$2.25 and a one year high of C$6.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.68.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

