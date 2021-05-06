Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Shares Up 0.3%

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) shares rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $164.96 and last traded at $161.50. Approximately 350 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $4.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.13%.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; and community rebuild loan programs.

