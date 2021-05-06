eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Major Shareholder Sells $1,393,600.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $1,393,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Tuesday, March 30th, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $1,719,600.00.

EXPI stock opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.46. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.22 and a beta of 3.35.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.27 million. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair downgraded eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in eXp World by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in eXp World by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in eXp World by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.