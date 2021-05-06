Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Increases Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52.

Expeditors International of Washington has raised its dividend by 23.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $71.07 and a 1-year high of $115.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.31 and its 200-day moving average is $96.58.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Vertical Research started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

