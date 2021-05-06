EXRNchain (EXRN) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 6th. One EXRNchain coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EXRNchain has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. EXRNchain has a total market capitalization of $6.04 million and approximately $5,212.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00086159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00064910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.61 or 0.00815577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00102479 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,154.33 or 0.09067415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About EXRNchain

EXRNchain (CRYPTO:EXRN) is a coin. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 coins. EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EXRNchain is exrnchain.com . The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EXRNchain is a project that aims to connect blockchains using crosschain gateway built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing anyone to transact between them. EXRN is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token, used in the EXRNchain protocol. “

