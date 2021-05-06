Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%.

NYSE EXTN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. Exterran has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $125.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

