F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.31. F.N.B. posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover F.N.B..

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of FNB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.32. 25,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,860. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. F.N.B. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $42,468,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth about $10,461,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 383,670 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,845,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after acquiring an additional 380,735 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,546,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,688,000 after buying an additional 377,812 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.