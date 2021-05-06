F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Raised to $255.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

FFIV opened at $180.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.27. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $274,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,666.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $324,983.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,911. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in F5 Networks by 22.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,050 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in F5 Networks by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

