Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT Raised to $53.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 38.27% from the stock’s current price.
FN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.
Shares of FN opened at $85.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $54.38 and a 52 week high of $94.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.01.
In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 13,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $1,160,312.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,536.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,576 shares of company stock worth $1,724,314. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Fabrinet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Fabrinet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
