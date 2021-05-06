Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT Raised to $53.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 38.27% from the stock’s current price.

FN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Shares of FN opened at $85.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $54.38 and a 52 week high of $94.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 13,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $1,160,312.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,536.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,576 shares of company stock worth $1,724,314. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Fabrinet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Fabrinet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

