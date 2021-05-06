Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 68,000 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $21,599,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.14, for a total transaction of $22,041,520.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.39, for a total transaction of $22,194,520.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total transaction of $20,618,280.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $20,922,240.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $20,402,040.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.17, for a total transaction of $20,615,560.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $20,380,960.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $20,797,120.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total transaction of $21,104,480.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $20,699,880.00.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $315.02 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.69 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The company has a market cap of $897.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on FB shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 73.4% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 508 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Facebook by 46.2% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 26,234 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

