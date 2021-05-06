Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,139 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Facebook by 9.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,243,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $325,715,000 after acquiring an additional 106,452 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 8,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 24,655 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.92, for a total transaction of $11,989,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,831,101 shares of company stock valued at $532,839,689 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $315.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.38 and a 200-day moving average of $278.15. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.69 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

