Faceter (FACE) Trading Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 6th. Over the last week, Faceter has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Faceter has a market cap of $724,330.07 and $1,642.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00083921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00019146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00065066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $469.57 or 0.00823599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00103161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,235.57 or 0.09182813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

