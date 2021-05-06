Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Fc Global Realty Inc (OTCMKTS:FCRE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.10. Fc Global Realty shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 11,300 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

About Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE)

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Fc Global Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fc Global Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit