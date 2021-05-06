Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues Earnings Results

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Signal updated its FY21 guidance to $1.73-1.85 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 1.730-1.850 EPS.

FSS traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $42.43. 2,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,053. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average is $35.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSS shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $4,305,138.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

