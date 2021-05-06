Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 65,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $2,369,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

