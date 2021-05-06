FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedNat had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNHC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.06. 276,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. FedNat has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $72.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61.

FNHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FedNat in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

