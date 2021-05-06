Feellike (FLL) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. In the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,300.66 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00071206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.39 or 0.00279989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $653.55 or 0.01140914 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00031144 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.96 or 0.00743615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,347.28 or 1.00112802 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

