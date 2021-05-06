Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $447.60

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 447.60 ($5.85) and last traded at GBX 446.14 ($5.83), with a volume of 171335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 438.80 ($5.73).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 232 ($3.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 390.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 304.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.21%.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

