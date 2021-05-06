Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $447.60

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 447.60 ($5.85) and last traded at GBX 446.14 ($5.83), with a volume of 171335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 438.80 ($5.73).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 232 ($3.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 390.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 304.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.21%.

Ferrexpo Company Profile (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit