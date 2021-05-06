Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Sold by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF comprises about 1.5% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDIS. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FDIS stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $79.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,681. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.82. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $81.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.