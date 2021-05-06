Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.520-1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.37 billion-$3.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.34 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.350-6.550 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.04.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,312,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -843.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.35 and its 200-day moving average is $141.04. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

